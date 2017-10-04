II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 24th, Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ IIVI) opened at 42.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.10. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

