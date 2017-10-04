Ignyta, Inc. (RXDX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.30. 834,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 956,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ignyta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ignyta in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ignyta in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ignyta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm’s market cap is $742.54 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Ignyta, Inc. will post ($2.57) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Ignyta by 11.5% in the second quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,941,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 303,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ignyta by 52.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ignyta by 60.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ignyta by 291.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

