IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.05

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.05 and last traded at C$42.92, with a volume of 95,610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.10 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company’s principal businesses are Investors Group Inc and Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which operate within the advice segment of the financial services market. It operates in three segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other.

