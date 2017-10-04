Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $312,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) opened at 27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Get Ichor Holdings Ltd. alerts:

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 11,690 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ichor-holdings-ltd-ichr-director-iain-mackenzie-sells-11690-shares-of-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings by 1,091.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings by 2,598.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 906,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings by 38.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,060,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 292,351 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor Holdings from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Ichor Holdings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.