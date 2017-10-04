Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Hydrogenics Corporation alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics Corporation and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Hydrogenics Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ HYGS) opened at 8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Hydrogenics Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s market cap is $131.00 million.

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Hydrogenics Corporation had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrogenics Corporation will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/hydrogenics-corporation-hygs-rating-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics Corporation during the first quarter worth $655,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hydrogenics Corporation by 7.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Hydrogenics Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics Corporation

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.