Hunt Lane Capital LP Sells 38,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Hunt Lane Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation comprises about 5.6% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hunt Lane Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation worth $30,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,945,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 442 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $31,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,521,043. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) traded up 0.090% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.615. 622,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.296 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

