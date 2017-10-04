Hub Group’s (HUBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note published on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a neutral rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Hub Group (HUBG) opened at 42.50 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Hub Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hub Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

