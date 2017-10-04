HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 916,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 561,894 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $20.61 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post ($2.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 80,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $166,813.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,925.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,659,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

