Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Houlihan Lokey Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/houlihan-lokey-inc-hli-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 686,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $24,901,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 73.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 144.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) opened at 40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.36. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $40.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The Company operates through four segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, Financial Advisory Services and Strategic Consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.