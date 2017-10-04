Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Director Larry D. Hornbeck Acquires 4,557 Shares

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Director Larry D. Hornbeck acquired 4,557 shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $18,045.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $147.74 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post ($3.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOS. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 3,278.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

