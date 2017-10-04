Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in UNITIL Corporation (UTL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of UNITIL Corporation worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 11.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 29.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of UNITIL Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corporation (NYSE UTL) traded up 0.52% on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $716.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.21. UNITIL Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. UNITIL Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UNITIL Corporation will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNITIL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded UNITIL Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UNITIL Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About UNITIL Corporation

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company’s principal business is the local distribution of electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts and the local distribution of natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

