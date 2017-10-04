Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 14,028 Shares of Control4 Corporation (CTRL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.56% of Control4 Corporation worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Control4 Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Control4 Corporation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Control4 Corporation by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Control4 Corporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Control4 Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

CTRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Control4 Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Control4 Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,254 shares of Control4 Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $51,458.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,354.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Born sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $53,127.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $194,603. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Control4 Corporation (CTRL) traded down 1.43% on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 236,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $737.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of -0.57. Control4 Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Control4 Corporation had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Control4 Corporation will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Control4 Corporation Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

