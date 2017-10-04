HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) Shares Bought by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.53% of HopFed Bancorp worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 298,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Clay Smith purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,688 shares of company stock worth $66,557 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ HFBC) remained flat at $14.51 during trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.12. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HopFed Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HopFed Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

