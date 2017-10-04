Honeywell International Inc. Has $24,046,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Honeywell International Inc. maintained its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) opened at 49.24 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company’s market capitalization is $59.92 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Honeywell International Inc. Has $24,046,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/honeywell-international-inc-has-24046000-holdings-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.