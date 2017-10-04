HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet Inc. alerts:

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.25 price target (down from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) traded down 1.07% on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 113,878 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/homestreet-inc-hmst-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.