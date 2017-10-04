Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s (HD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) in a report published on Sunday. The firm currently has a $164.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Vetr cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $164.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at 165.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $165.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $2,255,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the first quarter worth $99,739,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 155.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 111.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

