Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) opened at 18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 million. Analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-hmlp-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 341.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.