Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,618,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,516,060 shares.The stock last traded at $69.46 and had previously closed at $69.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 141.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,865,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,454,000 after buying an additional 4,609,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,600,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,048,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,027,000 after acquiring an additional 986,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Sees Large Volume Increase” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/hilton-worldwide-holdings-inc-hlt-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.