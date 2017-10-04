Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in G1 THERAPEUTICS (GTHX)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 30.41% of G1 THERAPEUTICS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 THERAPEUTICS in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 THERAPEUTICS during the second quarter worth $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in G1 THERAPEUTICS during the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in G1 THERAPEUTICS during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in G1 THERAPEUTICS during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 THERAPEUTICS (GTHX) traded up 4.2608% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.7012. 68,595 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. G1 THERAPEUTICS has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm’s market cap is $755.24 million.

G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.48). Analysts predict that G1 THERAPEUTICS will post ($2.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of G1 THERAPEUTICS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of G1 THERAPEUTICS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on G1 THERAPEUTICS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on G1 THERAPEUTICS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

G1 THERAPEUTICS Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its two clinical-stage candidates are trilaciclib (G1T28) and G1T38, which are potent, selective inhibitors of the validated kinase targets CDK4/6.

