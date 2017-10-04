HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 1,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,608,000 after buying an additional 11,650,881 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in the first quarter worth about $269,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,482,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,344,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 50.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,121,000 after purchasing an additional 832,812 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America Corporation lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.76 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $260,185.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,341.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $921,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,875. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE ABC) opened at 83.19 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/hightower-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-amerisourcebergen-corporation-holding-co-abc.html.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.