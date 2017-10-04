HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QVCA. BidaskClub cut Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co upped their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Liberty Interactive Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $129,227.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,070.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955 shares in the company, valued at $22,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344,857 shares of company stock worth $51,282,498. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at 23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

