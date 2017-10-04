HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 416 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) opened at 60.24 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 416 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/hightower-advisors-llc-buys-416-shares-of-expeditors-international-of-washington-inc-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.