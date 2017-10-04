Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on Hi-Crush Partners from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Get Hi-Crush Partners LP alerts:

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE HCLP) opened at 10.45 on Monday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm’s market cap is $951.26 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/hi-crush-partners-lp-hclp-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,011,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,371,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after buying an additional 2,027,256 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,390,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 1,206,058 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,015,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.