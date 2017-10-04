HealthEquity (HQY) & The Competition Financial Analysis

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HealthEquity to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 20.27% 13.93% 13.27% HealthEquity Competitors -18.14% -11.85% -2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HealthEquity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 1 8 0 2.89 HealthEquity Competitors 116 485 799 16 2.50

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.04%. Given HealthEquity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $202.47 million $61.84 million 77.52 HealthEquity Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.32

HealthEquity’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives and make educated investment choices to help in their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements and healthcare incentives. Its ecosystem primarily consists of HSA.

