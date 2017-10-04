Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS AG raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,511 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Trust Of America had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 580.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,499,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5,675.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

