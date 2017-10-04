Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Holdings Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 41.2% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $109,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) opened at 32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

