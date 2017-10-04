Head to Head Survey: New York & (NWY) versus Ann (ANN)

New York & (NYSE: NWY) and Ann (NYSE:ANN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New York & and Ann, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York & 0 0 0 0 N/A Ann 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ann has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Ann’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ann is more favorable than New York &.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of New York & shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of New York & shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York & and Ann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York & -1.31% -7.85% -2.04% Ann 2.27% 10.25% 5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York & and Ann’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York & $914.20 million 0.15 $25.64 million ($0.19) -11.37 Ann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York & has higher revenue and earnings than Ann.

Summary

Ann beats New York & on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York &

New York & Company, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states. It offers brands, including NY&C, City Style, NY Style, Soho Jeans, Lerner and Lerner New York. It offers a merchandise assortment consisting of wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories, including pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, activewear, handbags, jewelry and shoes. Its stores are located in shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and off-mall locations, including urban street locations. The outlet stores offer a merchandise mix consisting of apparel and accessories.

About Ann

ANN INC., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, shoes and accessories sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Company operates in four segments: Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. The Company operates approximately 1,030 retail stores in 47 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, comprising 245 Ann Taylor stores, 537 LOFT stores, 116 Ann Taylor Factory stores, 127 LOFT Outlet stores and five Lou & Grey stores. In addition, the Company’s clients shop online in over 100 countries across the world at www.anntaylor.com and www.LOFT.com, and at three LOFT franchise locations in Mexico. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, AnnTaylor Distribution Services, Inc., owns its 256,000 square foot distribution center located in Louisville, Kentucky. The distribution center is located on approximately 29 acres.

