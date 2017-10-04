Head-To-Head Review: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) versus Its Peers

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Professional Information Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Thomson Reuters Corp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Thomson Reuters Corp pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Thomson Reuters Corp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Thomson Reuters Corp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomson Reuters Corp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Thomson Reuters Corp $11.20 billion $2.52 billion 11.41 Thomson Reuters Corp Competitors $3.41 billion $997.58 million 17.74

Thomson Reuters Corp has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Thomson Reuters Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Thomson Reuters Corp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomson Reuters Corp’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thomson Reuters Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomson Reuters Corp 26.81% 13.64% 6.42% Thomson Reuters Corp Competitors 6.93% 27.29% 4.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Thomson Reuters Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thomson Reuters Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomson Reuters Corp 1 6 5 0 2.33 Thomson Reuters Corp Competitors 143 638 731 13 2.40

Thomson Reuters Corp currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies have a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Thomson Reuters Corp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thomson Reuters Corp is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Thomson Reuters Corp competitors beat Thomson Reuters Corp on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals. The Legal unit is a provider of critical online and print information, decision tools, software and services that support legal, investigation, business and government professionals around the world. The Tax & Accounting unit is a provider of integrated tax compliance and accounting information, software and services for professionals in accounting firms, corporations, law firms and government. The Company also operates Reuters, Global Growth Organization (GGO) and Enterprise Technology & Operations (ET&O). Thomson Reuters operates in over 100 countries.

