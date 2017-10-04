Head to Head Review: SMART Technologies (SMT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SMART Technologies (NASDAQ: SMT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMART Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 16 11 0 2.31

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than SMART Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMART Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($5.46) -0.82 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $48.29 billion 0.49 $6.92 billion $0.07 209.89

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Technologies. SMART Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Technologies -9.52% N/A -17.44% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0.29% 9.04% 3.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of SMART Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SMART Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 371.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

SMART Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats SMART Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Technologies Company Profile

SMART Technologies Inc. (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange. It offers a range of visual collaboration solutions, consisting of software combined with touch-sensitive interactive displays and remote conferencing capabilities. Its hardware and software products for the enterprise market include SMART kapp iQ and SMART kapp iQ Pro, kapp digital capture board, SMART Room System for Microsoft Skype for Business, SMART Meeting Pro software and Bridgit conferencing software.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT). The Software segment allows its customers to automate IT operations to simplify, accelerate and secure business processes and drives the analytics that turn raw data into actionable knowledge. The Financial Services segment enables flexible IT consumption models, financial architectures and customized investment solutions for its customers. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects, among others.

