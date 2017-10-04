Head to Head Review: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Its Peers

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Global Blood Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics N/A -$95.43 million -12.02 Global Blood Therapeutics Competitors $207.80 million -$2.20 million -0.21

Global Blood Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics N/A -38.92% -36.49% Global Blood Therapeutics Competitors -3,991.27% -119.32% -44.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Competitors 798 2967 6487 146 2.58

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $55.70, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The Company is evaluating GBT440 in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial of GBT440 in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. GBT440 inhibits abnormal hemoglobin polymerization, the underlying mechanism of RBC sickling. The Company is also engaged in other research and development activities targeted towards hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company’s GBT440 is an investigational drug that increases hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen by binding to the alpha-chain of hemoglobin. GBT440 has been observed to keep a proportion of sickle hemoglobin (HbS), in its oxygenated state, where it cannot participate in polymerization.

