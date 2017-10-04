Head-To-Head Contrast: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) vs. B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) and B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eldorado Gold Corporation alerts:

This table compares Eldorado Gold Corporation and B2Gold Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 1.00% 1.41% 1.04% B2Gold Corp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eldorado Gold Corporation and B2Gold Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 1 6 1 0 2.00 B2Gold Corp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 78.36%. B2Gold Corp has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.84%. Given Eldorado Gold Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold Corporation is more favorable than B2Gold Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold Corporation and B2Gold Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation $425.59 million 3.71 $143.89 million $0.01 221.22 B2Gold Corp $684.82 million 4.04 $298.06 million N/A N/A

B2Gold Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold Corporation.

About Eldorado Gold Corporation

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil. The Greece segment includes the Stratoni mine, the Olympias, Skouries, Perama Hill and Sapes projects, and exploration activities in Greece. The Romania segment includes the Certej project and exploration activities in Romania. Other segment includes operations of the Company’s corporate office and exploration activities in other countries. The Company has operations and ongoing exploration and development projects in Turkey, Greece, Brazil and Romania. Its Operating gold mines include Kisladag in Turkey, and Efemcukuru in Turkey.

About B2Gold Corp

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.