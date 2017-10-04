Head to Head Contrast: Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) vs. Its Peers

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aimmune Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

72.9% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aimmune Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Competitors 99 379 988 28 2.63

Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.30%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 16.27%. Given Aimmune Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -$106.22 million -11.16 Aimmune Therapeutics Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 1.03

Aimmune Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aimmune Therapeutics. Aimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -44.53% -42.00% Aimmune Therapeutics Competitors -538.85% -41.85% -24.81%

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services. The Company’s lead CODIT product candidate, AR101, is an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The Company has initiated Peanut Allergy Oral Immunotherapy Study of AR101 for Desensitization in Children and Adults (PALISADE), its Phase III registration trial of AR101. The Company is in the process of evaluating additional delivery forms for AR101 for the maintenance phase.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.