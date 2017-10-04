Head-To-Head Contrast: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) & Roka Bioscience (ROKA)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) and Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Roka Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.91% -45.76% Roka Bioscience -507.03% -99.15% -54.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Roka Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Roka Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.11%. Roka Bioscience has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,392.54%. Given Roka Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roka Bioscience is more favorable than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roka Bioscience has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Roka Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Roka Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Roka Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $177,000.00 2,758.92 -$66.61 million ($2.99) -7.25 Roka Bioscience $7.97 million 0.42 -$22.02 million ($14.20) -0.05

Roka Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roka Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats Roka Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues. It has developed a portfolio of chrono-synchronous therapies to address chronic neurologic disorders. Its first product candidate is ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). It has completed Phase II proof-of-concept study of ADS-5102 in these patients. Its Phase III clinical program included three placebo-controlled trials: EASED, EASE LID and EASE LID 3. Its second product candidate is ADS-4101, an extended-release version of single-agent compound for the treatment of epilepsy (partial onset seizures).

About Roka Bioscience

Roka Bioscience, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications. The detection of foodborne pathogens is accomplished using culture-based assays, immunochemical-based assays and molecular-based assays. The Company sells its Atlas Detection Assays and related consumable supplies for use with its Atlas instruments. The Company’s Atlas instrument is an automated molecular diagnostic testing and a sample-in-result-out instrument that eliminates the need for batch processing and automates all aspects of molecular diagnostic testing on a single, integrated platform.

