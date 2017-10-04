Head-To-Head Comparison: XPO Intermodal (PACR) versus Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)

XPO Intermodal (NASDAQ: PACR) and Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get XPO Intermodal Inc alerts:

Forward Air Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. XPO Intermodal does not pay a dividend. Forward Air Corporation pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XPO Intermodal and Forward Air Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Intermodal 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air Corporation 0 6 0 0 2.00

Forward Air Corporation has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.50%. Given Forward Air Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air Corporation is more favorable than XPO Intermodal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPO Intermodal and Forward Air Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Air Corporation $1.03 billion 1.73 $144.42 million $1.92 30.56

Forward Air Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than XPO Intermodal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Forward Air Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Forward Air Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Intermodal and Forward Air Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A Forward Air Corporation 5.68% 13.31% 10.40%

Summary

Forward Air Corporation beats XPO Intermodal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Intermodal Company Profile

Pacer International Inc. (Pacer) is a asset-light transportation and global logistics service provider. The Company provides its transportation services from two operating segments: intermodal and logistics. Intermodal provides intermodal transportation services (the movement of freight through trailer or container using two or more modes of transportation, which include rail and truck segments) principally to beneficial cargo owners (end-user customers), transportation intermediaries and steamship lines who use intermodal transportation. Logistics segment provides highway brokerage, supply chain management services, international freight forwarding, ocean shipping, and warehousing and distribution services to a variety of end-user customers. In April 2014, XPO Logistics Inc acquired the entire share capital of Pacer International Inc. In April 2014, it acquired Pacer International Inc.

Forward Air Corporation Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution. Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. TLS segment is a provider of transportation management services, including, but not limited to, expedited truckload brokerage, fleet services, as well as security and temperature-controlled logistics services in the United States and Canada. Intermodal offers first- and last-mile transportation of freight both to and from seaports and railheads through fleet and third party transportation providers. Pool distribution involves managing high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive product to numerous destinations in specific geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Intermodal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Intermodal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.