Head-To-Head Comparison: Gray Television (GTN) and Its Rivals

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) is one of 32 public companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gray Television to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Gray Television has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gray Television and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gray Television Competitors 225 1029 2181 49 2.59

Gray Television currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Gray Television’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 13.38% 17.32% 3.12% Gray Television Competitors -21.34% 11.52% 1.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $872.25 million $332.14 million 9.66 Gray Television Competitors $10.65 billion $3.19 billion 19.82

Gray Television’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Gray Television is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gray Television beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

