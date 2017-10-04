Head to Head Analysis: Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) & Its Peers

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Testing & Measuring Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rudolph Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rudolph Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 Rudolph Technologies Competitors 94 493 545 17 2.42

Rudolph Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies have a potential downside of 21.67%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 13.02% 10.36% 8.87% Rudolph Technologies Competitors -5.43% 1.58% -1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $243.81 million $47.48 million 26.20 Rudolph Technologies Competitors $499.43 million $99.03 million -4.17

Rudolph Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rudolph Technologies. Rudolph Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rudolph Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It offers Process Control Business, Lithography Business and Integrated Software Solutions. Rudolph markets and sells products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) device and packaging manufacturers. Its products include AMX 6000 Series, Explorer Inspection Platform, MetaPULSE System, Wafer Scanner Inspection System, GateWay Software, Yield Optimizer Software and Process Sentinel Software.

