Head-To-Head Analysis: Foot Locker (FL) and Xcel Brands (XELB)

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xcel Brands and Foot Locker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Foot Locker 1 12 11 0 2.42

Xcel Brands presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Foot Locker has a consensus price target of $63.27, indicating a potential upside of 86.90%. Given Foot Locker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foot Locker is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcel Brands and Foot Locker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $32.08 million 1.84 $4.00 million $0.14 26.43 Foot Locker $7.70 billion 0.55 $1.06 billion $4.34 7.80

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands. Foot Locker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Brands has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foot Locker has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Foot Locker shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Xcel Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Foot Locker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Brands and Foot Locker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands 8.38% 0.99% 0.70% Foot Locker 7.49% 21.52% 15.50%

Dividends

Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Xcel Brands does not pay a dividend. Foot Locker pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Foot Locker has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Foot Locker beats Xcel Brands on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C Wonder and Highline Collective brands. The Company also manages and designs the Liz Claiborne New York brand (LCNY Brand). Isaac Mizrahi has over 150 different product categories, including sportswear, footwear, handbags, watches, eyewear, fragrance, tech accessories, intimates, bridal gowns and accessories, pet products, home and other merchandise. The Company’s Judith Ripka is a luxury jewelry brand. Wonder brand offers women’s clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories; housewares, and home decor and gifts. The Liz Claiborne New York includes women’s apparel, footwear, outerwear and accessories.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02. The Direct-to-Customers segment is multi-branded and sells directly to customers through Internet and mobile sites and catalogs. The Direct-to-Customers segment operates the Websites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com and sp24.com. Additionally, this segment includes the Websites, both desktop and mobile, aligned with the brand names of its store banners (footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com and sidestep-shoes.com).

