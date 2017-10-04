Head to Head Analysis: Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Realty Income Corporation (O)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Realty Income Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 21.27% 12.39% 4.15% Realty Income Corporation 29.19% 5.14% 2.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Realty Income Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Realty Income Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Realty Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $2.26 billion 8.36 $1.22 billion $2.51 46.41 Realty Income Corporation $1.16 billion 13.48 $1.05 billion $1.17 48.76

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Realty Income Corporation. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income Corporation has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Realty Income Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 148.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income Corporation pays out 217.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Realty Income Corporation has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Realty Income Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and Realty Income Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 8 6 0 2.43 Realty Income Corporation 2 4 3 0 2.11

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $120.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Realty Income Corporation has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Realty Income Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income Corporation is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Realty Income Corporation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. It is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Realty Income Corporation Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries. As of December 31, 2016, of the 4,944 properties in the portfolio, 4,920, or 99.5%, were single-tenant properties, and the remaining were multi-tenant properties. As of December 31, 2016, of the 4,920 single-tenant properties, 4,836 were leased with a weighted average remaining lease term (excluding rights to extend a lease at the option of the tenant) of approximately 9.8 years.

