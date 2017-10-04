Head to Head Analysis: Central Garden & Pet (CENT) and Its Peers

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) is one of 50 public companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Central Garden & Pet to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Central Garden & Pet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Central Garden & Pet Competitors 360 1679 1919 62 2.42

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $1.98 billion $202.40 million 29.40 Central Garden & Pet Competitors $8.38 billion $1.05 billion 22.51

Central Garden & Pet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Central Garden & Pet. Central Garden & Pet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 3.49% 13.66% 6.13% Central Garden & Pet Competitors 4.04% 11.24% 4.71%

Summary

Central Garden & Pet rivals beat Central Garden & Pet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States. In addition, its Pet segment operates sales and logistics networks in the industry strategically supporting its brands. Its principal pet supplies categories are dog and cat, aquatics, bird and small animal, wild bird feed and animal health products. The Company markets and produces various brands, including Pennington, The Rebels, AMDRO, Lilly Miller, Ironite, Sevin, and Over-N-Out. Its Garden segment operates a sales and logistics network that strategically supports its brands. The Company’s principal lawn and garden product lines include grass seed, wild bird feed and insect control products.

