Head-To-Head Analysis: AVX Corporation (AVX) & Kemet Corporation (KEM)

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) and Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

AVX Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kemet Corporation does not pay a dividend. AVX Corporation pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemet Corporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVX Corporation and Kemet Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation $1.33 billion 2.36 $249.57 million $0.75 24.88 Kemet Corporation $846.86 million 1.31 $110.10 million $4.88 4.76

AVX Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kemet Corporation. Kemet Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVX Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AVX Corporation has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemet Corporation has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVX Corporation and Kemet Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 9.46% 5.69% 5.10% Kemet Corporation 33.25% 20.21% 4.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AVX Corporation and Kemet Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kemet Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

AVX Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.24%. Kemet Corporation has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential downside of 22.01%. Given AVX Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AVX Corporation is more favorable than Kemet Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of AVX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Kemet Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AVX Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kemet Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kemet Corporation beats AVX Corporation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products. The KED Resale segment consists of ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices, sensor products, radio frequency (RF) modules, actuators, acoustic devices and connectors produced by Kyocera and resold by AVX. The Interconnect segment consists primarily of AVX Interconnect automotive, telecom and memory connectors manufactured by AVX Interconnect or purchased from other manufacturers for resale.

About Kemet Corporation

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors. The Film and Electrolytic Business Group produces film, paper and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors. It also designs and produces EMI Filters. The Company’s product offerings include surface mount, which are attached directly to the circuit board; leaded capacitors, which are attached to the circuit board using lead wires, and chassis-mount and other pin-through-hole board-mount capacitors, which utilize attachment methods, such as screw terminal and snap-in. The Company sells its products to a range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers.

