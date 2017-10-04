HCP, Inc. (HCP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS AG

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. UBS AG’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HCP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

HCP (HCP) opened at 27.00 on Monday. HCP has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.38.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCP will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of HCP by 42,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

