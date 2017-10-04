Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hawaiian Holdings worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian Holdings news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $41,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,611.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Holdings from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Holdings from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ HA) opened at 39.50 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

