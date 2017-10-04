Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE: HIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Being a property & casualty insurer, Hartford Financial is always exposed to catastrophe challenges. The company’s underwriting results have been affected by catastrophic losses over past many years. Moreover, the company’s top line has been severely affected by its Talcott Resolution segment that has been a drag over quite a few quarters. Weak Personal Lines segment has also remained a major headwind. Softness in these two segments have adversely affected the company’s top and bottom line. The company has seen its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised downward in the past seven days. Although the shares have slightly outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company’s headwinds are likely to put the stock price under pressure going forward.”

10/3/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Year to date, shares of Hartford Financial have outperformed the industry. The company is well poised for long-term growth, given its strong foothold in the property and casualty market. The recent interest rate hikes have significantly favored the company’s investment results, boosting its top line in turn. Moreover, the company has taken up several action plans to improve its risk profile which are likely to drive the company's underwriting results going forward. Efficient capital management also helps it in enhancing shareholders' value through several capital deployment activities. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2017 and 2018 earnings being revised upward in last 60 days. However, severe exposure to catastrophic events bothers. In addition, softness in Talcott Resolution and Personal Lines segments also affects the underwriting results.”

9/22/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Year to date, shares of Hartford Financial have outperformed the industry. The company is well poised for long-term growth, given its strong foothold in the property and casualty market. The recent interest rate hikes have significantly favored the company’s investment results, boosting its top line in turn. Moreover, the company has taken up several action plans to improve its risk profile which are likely to drive the company's underwriting results going forward. Efficient capital management also helps it in enhancing shareholders' value through several capital deployment activities. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2017 and 2018 earnings being revised upward in last 60 days.”

9/18/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Year to date, shares of Hartford Financial have outperformed the industry. The company is well poised for long-term growth, given its strong foothold in the property and casualty market. The recent interest rate hikes have significantly favored the company’s investment results, boosting its top line in turn. Moreover, the company has taken up several action plans to improve its risk profile which are likely to drive the company's underwriting results going forward. Efficient capital management also helps it in enhancing shareholders' value through several capital deployment activities. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2017 and 2018 earnings being revised upward in last 60 days. However, the company's severe exposure to catastrophic events continues to affect its bottom line. Weak Personal Lines and Talcott Resolution businesses also remain major headwinds.”

9/14/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Year to date, shares of Hartford Financial have outperformed the industry. The company is well poised for long-term growth, given its strong foothold in the property and casualty market. The recent interest rate hikes have significantly favored the company’s investment results, boosting its top line in turn. Moreover, the company has taken up several action plans to improve its risk profile which are likely to drive the company's underwriting results going forward. Efficient capital management also helps it in enhancing shareholders' value through several capital deployment activities. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2017 and 2018 earnings being revised upward in last 60 days.”

9/11/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2017 – Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) opened at 55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.91. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.