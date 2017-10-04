Harold J. Meloche Buys 4,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CFO Harold J. Meloche purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,448 shares in the company, valued at $284,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) opened at 6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $50.38 million.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 million. Conifer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conifer Holdings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 316,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp grew its position in Conifer Holdings by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 686,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 228,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Conifer Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Conifer Holdings Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

