Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,497 ($19.86) target price on the stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,107 ($14.68) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,495 ($19.83) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.50) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.92) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,471 ($19.51) target price (up previously from GBX 1,462 ($19.39)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,374.62 ($18.23).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) traded down 0.07% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1478.00. The stock had a trading volume of 513,630 shares. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,122.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,503.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.00 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 20.40 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 6,144 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £82,513.92 ($109,449.42).

About Hargreaves Lansdown PLC

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

