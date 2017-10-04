Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,437 shares in the company, valued at $410,968.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 141,000 shares of company stock worth $283,440 and have sold 75,700 shares worth $4,171,150. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) traded up 0.927% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.725. 3,532,601 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.253 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $55.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

