Harbor Advisors LLC Holds Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Harbor Advisors LLC held its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) traded up 1.55% on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 193,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 165.99 and a beta of 1.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

