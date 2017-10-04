Harbor Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Harbor Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,844,000 after buying an additional 175,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 51,643 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $25.88.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Goldman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $53,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,072 shares in the company, valued at $483,935.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

