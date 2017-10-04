Hansard Global plc (HSD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.30 on November 16th

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global plc’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON HSD) traded up 3.03% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 93.50. 10,629 shares of the company traded hands. Hansard Global plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.81. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 128.51 million.

Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Hansard Global plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Hansard Global plc Company Profile

Hansard Global plc is a holding company. The Company is a long-term savings provider. The Company is engaged in the distribution and servicing of long-term investment products. It focuses on helping financial advisors and institutions to provide their clients with savings and investment products in secure life assurance wrappers to meet long-term savings and investment objectives.

