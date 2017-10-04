Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (NASDAQ:HSNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Shares of Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY) opened at 23.565 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.886. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets, and private banking. The Bank also offers a range of renminbi services. The Bank’s segments include Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

